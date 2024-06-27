Ariana Grande and boyfriend Ethan Slater have 'intellectual' and 'emotional' bond

Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater are still going strong. The couple, which announced their partnership shortly after the rupture of their respective marriages, has been going strong since July of last year. Insider sources claim that their relationship is unlike Grande's previous partnerships, and has her family happy and excited over her future.

© Bruce Glikas Ariana Grande and her brother, Frankie Grande

“[Ariana] is her authentic self with Ethan,” said a source to US Weekly. "It’s not superficial, but more intellectual and emotional.” The source continues by sharing that Grande is fulfilled in her relationship and that her family approves of it as well, claiming that her brother, Frankie Grande, likes Slater and the way he's handled his relationship with Grande. "Her family trusts [Ethan] because he’s caring and a gentleman."

Previous sources revealed that the two bonded over their love for musical theater. "They’re a little dorky and [both] theater geeks at heart. She loves that about him. It’s mutual,” said an insider last year. “Their relationship is blossoming. It’s effortless with zero drama.”

Grande and Slater presumably met on the set of "Wicked," the film that will be released on November 27 of this year. While the two have been spotted together a handful of times at various public events, like at one of the Stanley Cup finals in Florida, and a performance of "Spamalot" on Broadway, the two have kept their relationship private, with Grande rarely speaking out on the matter and never sharing images on her social media profiles.

© Elsa Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater at the Stanley Cup Final

Grande's statements regarding her relationship with Slater

Following the release of Grande's new record, "Eternal Sunshine," Grande shared a statement asking fans and listeners to stop sending hateful messages to the people in her life. “Hi I just wanted to say anyone that is sending hateful messages to the people in my life based on your interpretation of this album is not supporting me and is absolutely doing the polar opposite of what I would ever encourage,” read her post. "Although the album captures a lot of painful moments, it is also woven together with a through line of deep, sincere love. If you cannot hear that, please listen more closely.”