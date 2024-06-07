Drew Barrymore recreates her 2003 ‘Charlie’s Angels’ look with makeup and blonde hair

Drew Barrymore had one of the most legendary roles as “Dylan Sanders” in the 2000 action-comedy Charlie’s Angels, with Cameron Diaz, and Lucy Liu, along with a sequel, Charlie’s Angels: Full Throttle. Over 20 years later, the films left an everlasting mark on pop culture, and will always be one of her most beloved films by fans. This week, the 49-year-old took the world on a blast to the past, recreating one of her iconic looks from 2003.



©GettyImages



“Charlie’s Angels: Full Throttle” New York City Premiere

At the “Charlie’s Angels: Full Throttle” premiere in New York City, Barrymore wore a gray t-shirt that said “My boyfriend is out of town” with a smokey eye and black eyeliner. ﻿It’s the epitome of early 2000s style and fashion.



©GettyImages



Drew Barrymore at the 2003 NYC premiere



With the help of renowned makeup artist Charlotte Tilbury, Shani Darden, and celebrity hairstylist, Chris Appleton, Barrymore couldn’t help but get emotional when they recreated the look for her TV show. “Oh MY GOD I just looked,” the 50 First Dates star said when she saw the big reveal.

The video is super sweet, and you can tell Barrymore had some real emotions looks at herself. “That’s me?” she asks grabbing her face. “I feel like that girl again.”



Barrymore has been rocking brunette hair, and she was not ready to part with it for the gag, so Appleton used a stunning blonde wig for the transformation.

They also encouraged her to hit the town with her new look. Unfortunately, Barrymore did not take it for a spin, and she wiped it off with the help of some makeup wipes.

She might decide to change her hair though, because she had many fans in the comments requesting that she dye her hair. “Time to go back to blonde,” reads one of the top-liked comments.