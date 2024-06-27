Emma Roberts says women in the industry face more criticism: 'Why is no one calling out George Clooney for being a nepo baby?'

Emma Roberts is sharing her thoughts on the "nepo baby" discourse. The Hollywood star, who is known to be the niece of actress Julia Roberts and daughter of actor Eric Roberts, has revealed what she thinks about the online comments and media attention when it comes to having one foot in the entertainment business, for stars that are related to already famous actors, singers, and executives.

The 'American Horror Story' star spoke about the negative connotation that the term has, as it seems to mainly focus on women in the industry. “People like to say, ‘Oh, you know, you have a leg up because you’re a family in the industry.’ But then the other side to that is, you know, you have to prove yourself more," she said on the Table for Two with Bruce Bozzi podcast by iHeartMedia.

© Getty Images

"Also, if people don’t have a good experience being with other people in your family, then you’ll never get a chance,” she continued, adding that “everybody loves the kind of overnight success story” if “you’re not the girl from the middle of nowhere that broke into Hollywood” there’s “an eye roll of like, ‘Well, your dad was this.'”

© Getty Images Julia Roberts and George Clooney

“I always joke I’m like, ‘Why is no one calling out George Clooney for being a nepo baby?’ [His aunt] Rosemary Clooney was an icon. Young girls, I feel like, get it harder with the nepo baby thing. I don’t really see people calling out you know, sons of famous actors. Not that they should be called that. I don’t think anyone should be called out wanting to follow their dreams,” she stated.