Demi Lovato does her own glam and shows off the before and after

Demi Lovato doesn’t need makeup to look amazing. On Tuesday, the singer, who is nominated for the 2023 GLAAD Media Awards shared two photos from her day, one when she just woke up, and one post-glam, and she stunned in both.

©Demi Lovato





While she was using the “Woke up like this” filter, the actress is still a natural beauty. She showed off her perfect brows and pout in athletic gear.

A couple of hours later, she shared another photo in full glam, rocking a red lip and glowing skin. She wrote on the pic that she did her own glam that day without the help of a professional.

©Demi Lovato





Lovato’s DIY glam look is similar to the one she rocked at a pre-Grammys party, where she made her red carpet debut with her boyfriend Jordan Lutes, aka Jutes.

They attended Clive Davis’ Gala in Beverly Hills on Saturday in a matching black and white look. Lovato looks stunning in a black and white gown rocking a slicked back old Hollywood hairstyle with short waves and a perfect red lip.



She looked stunning in the look but later revealed on Instagram that she was wearing a knee brace under the gown. The 30-year-old did not reveal why she needed the brace.



Lovato, who recently added she/her to their preferred pronouns ended her engagement with Max Ehrich in September 2020.

In August 2022, a People insider revealed the artist is in a “really happy and healthy relationship,” with someone in the music industry. That someone ended up being Jutes.

The independent musician from Canada co-wrote “Substance,” “Happy Ending,” and “City of Angels” on Lovato’s album Holy Fvck.

Lovato revealed she was back in the studio in December, so we may see more collaborations from the musical couple on her next album if he’s been helping her.