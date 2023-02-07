Rihanna’s makeup artist Priscilla Ono reveals how she preps for the Super Bowl

In a blink of an eye, the world will be able to enjoy Rihanna’s big comeback to the stage during the 2023 Super Bowl Halftime Show set to take place on Sunday, February 12, in Arizona.

Although the event’s musical performance is under wraps, key figures close to the singer assure it will be something we have never seen before. Among those helping RiRi during the big night is Latina celebrity makeup artist Priscilla Ono, who’s widely known for her red-carpet glam and epic beauty looks for on-stage performances.

Ono is also in charge of doing Rihanna’s makeup for the Haltime Show and the artist behind the entire beauty concept for the dancers. During an interview with HOLA! USA, Priscilla revealed she preps for Super Bowl and how Secret Deodorant has become her most important tool to stay fresh and composed throughout the day and night.

“So I’m just excited to partner up with secret again. The new launch really hit home. I think we talked about this before. My abuelita would put Secret in my backpack, which instilled something in me,” she told us. “I also have it in my makeup bag. So this partnership has been nothing but a dream.”

Ono takes her hygiene pretty seriously, especially with her busy schedule. “As you know, the big game is coming up. It is my first time, and I need to make sure that I stay fresh, and I love that it has 48-hour protection, so I know that I’m good,” she said. “The scents are so good that some of my clients be like, ‘You smell so good. What’s your perfume?’ and I’m like, ‘it’s Secret.’”

According to Ono, just like Rihanna, she must stay fresh and ready because it will be a long day. “We’ve already been rehearsing, and it’s been long nights, long days, and I need to make sure that you know I stay cool and fresh and right,” she reveals. “I’m going to wake up and do my skincare routine. It’s always about self-care. So I want to ensure that I’m feeling my best because it’s a lot of pressure. It’s a big game.”

Priscilla, Fenty Beauty’s Global Make-up Artist, said she would use the brand’s latest drop, the Fenty Beauty and Fenty Skin Game Day Essentials collection. The showstoppin’ release features Fenty Beauty Gloss Bomb Universal Lip Luminizer in Fenty Glow, Fenty Beauty Invisimatte Blotting Powder, Fenty Skin Hydra Vizor Mini Invisible Moisturizer Broad Spectrum SPF 30 Sunscreen, Fenty Skin Butta Drop Whipped Oil Body Cream, a limited-edition football-shaped sponge and the new limited-edition shimmering mauve nude shade, Riri.

“I can tell you that will definitely see the new lipsticks.”

Ono is a key element behind the scenes; therefore, she will create content on-site. “I definitely want to make content. I’m going to give you guys a little behind-the-scenes with Secret. So look out for that! That’s going to be major,” she assures. “I want to make sure I document everything. Nothing feels better than looking back on my camera roll and looking at everything. All the videos. All the photos.”

After the Super Bowl, Priscilla will meet with students during a makeup course she will teach. She will be sharing her techniques and experience during the sport’s event and working with A-Listers such as Rihana and Cardi B.

“I have my makeup course that I’ve been teaching for over ten years, and we have a class this year. I’m just so grateful to be able to have a date this year because my schedule is always really crazy,” she says. “It’s a 3D makeup course, and I usually have about 40 to 50 students. It’s very, very intimate. I do lots of hands-on with each student. Sometimes I even hold their hand while they’re doing eyeliner or blush. So it’s a very intimate class setting, and I love doing it.”