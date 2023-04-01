Met Gala 2023: Guest list, theme, dress code, and everything you need to know

One of the most highly anticipated fashion events of the year is quickly approaching. The 2023 Met Gala will be held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City on the first Monday of May.

This time, the exclusive celebration will celebrate none other than the legendary fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld, with the exhibition theme honoring his legacy, ‘Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty.’

©GettyImages



Blake Lively and Karl Lagerfeld at the 2011 Met Gala featuring the opening of the exhibit Alexander McQueen: Savage Beauty.

The Met Gala is known for raising millions of dollars for the Costume Institute, as it attracts fan-favorite Hollywood stars and A-List actors, making it the center stage for the most iconic fashion moments, which usually resonates in pop culture and the fashion industry, including Kim Kardashian’s Marilyn Monroe moment, Lady Gaga’s multiple costume changes on the red carpet, Blake Lively’s gown inspired by Lady Liberty, and many more.

Tickets for the ball are bought by top designers and luxury fashion brands, priced between $200,000 to $300,000 per table and around $35,000 each.

©GettyImages



Lady Gaga at the 2019 Met Gala celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion

The dress code for this year can be interpreted in many different ways by celebrities attending the event, depending on the designer or brand they are working with. However the most important part is to honor Karl Lagerfeld, as it was detailed in the official announcement released back in 2022 at Paris Fashion Week.

We can definitely expect to see re-interpretations of Lagerfeld’s designs, references to his legacy, and even archive looks. Dua Lipa, Michaela Coel, Penelope Cruz and Roger Federer will be co-chairing the event alongside Vogue magazine’s editor-in-chief Anna Wintour, so we can definitely expect to see the talented singer posing for the cameras and the fan-favorite actresses showing off their best looks.

©GettyImages



Dua Lipa at the 2019 Met Gala celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion

And while many wait for the full list of guests for this year’s edition of the ball, others are wondering if rumors about a Kardahian-free Met Gala is true, after close sources to the organizers revealed to Page Six that Wintour is making a series of cuts from the guest list, and it seems the celebrity family will not be included.

However an insider told The Sun that the Skims founder was “very unhappy” and staffers have been trying to smooth the relationship between her and the Conde Nast team. “The news leak about her possibly not getting an invite did see tensions run high behind the scenes in what has been a big misunderstanding.”