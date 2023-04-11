Met Gala’s special guest revealed: Karl Lagerfeld’s cat Choupette

We are celebrating National Pet Day with a very special announcement. Now that the 2023 Met Gala is approaching quickly, with many fashion experts wondering about the exclusive guest list for the highly anticipated event, following Kim Kardashian’s rumored snub, a new update has been revealed.

As reported by the New York Post, Choupette, the beloved cat of legendary designer Karl Lagerfeld, will be attending the ball, joining many celebrities and A-List actors for the celebration of his legacy, with ‘Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty’ as this year’s theme.

Guests have been asked to dress accordingly, honoring the life and work of the designer. “She got the invitation,” Lucas Berullier, Choupette’s agent and owner of My Pet Agency, revealed to the publication. “It’s an event in honor of the legacy of Karl, and Choupette is obviously a central part of the legacy,” he said.

And while it is unclear if we will get to see Choupette, walking the red carpet, many are already speculating about her involvement in the event. Michelle Baron, illustrator of ‘Where’s Karl? A Fashion-Forward Parody,’ said to The Post that Choupette could enter “with a big entourage — maybe Anna, or Grace Coddington. I think the way to show stop would be [entering] by herself, or with the biggest celebrity,” adding, “Or maybe she’ll be escorted by Karl’s old bodyguard, Sébastien Jondeau.”

“[Karl] used to say ‘In my life, my priority is Choupette over everything else,‘” Berullier said. “She was everything to him. He said, ‘I’d like to be reincarnated as Choupette.’ People believe Karl is around when Choupette is around, which is kind of magical.”