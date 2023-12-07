Regarding money, Kim Kardashian’s kids are set for life; therefore, the businesswoman is okay with them following her entrepreneurial footsteps. Although her eldest daughter, North West, has expressed her desire to continue running her mom and dad’s businesses, Kardashian says she will be fine if she changes her opinion.

The 43-year-old reality star said on the latest episode of Mavericks with Mav Carter that she “want them to do whatever makes them happy.” Kim’s response comes after she was asked if she’d be a similar mom to Kris Jenner, who runs and manages all family businesses.

©Kim Kardashian



Kim Kardashian will support her kid’s future occupations if it ‘makes them happy’

Kim said that besides North, her son Saint is showing his interest. “I already see what they’re into and like the creative energy from them and I kind of can tell maybe where my two older ones are going to go,” Kardashian said. “North, for sure, feels like a creative. Saint feels like a creative.”

North West first solo magazine cover and an interview

Despite her rapper dad wanting her to stay away from social media and the spotlight, Kim Kardashian has helped her daughter secure her first solo magazine cover and an interview for i-D.

During the rare interview, North described her life as “Blessed, awesome, cool” and talked about her hobbies, fashion inspiration, and more.She told the publication she sees herself as an athlete, artist, and businesswoman. “[I want to be] a basketball player, a rapper, um... Well, when I was seven, I wanted to be a boxer. But now I don’t want to be a boxer,” she began. “I’m going to do art on the side. When I’m, like, thirteen, I want to walk dogs, to make money to buy art supplies, because everything around here is so expensive. So a rapper, a basketball player, and I’m going to make artwork that I sell. Also, one day I want to own Yeezy and SKIMS, and I want to be a business owner.”

The child star said she loves music, like her dad. “Yeah, I like singing. Performing is my favorite.”