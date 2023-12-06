Meryl Streep’s sweet moment with her four kids on the red carpet amid separation with husband

Meryl Streep is a proud mom. The Hollywood star stepped out with her four kids for a very special evening, putting on a united front on the red carpet of the Academy Museum Gala, following news about her separation from husband Don Gummer.

The 74-year-old Oscar winner was all smiles posing with her four kids on Sunday night, wearing a black dress with matching black heels. Meryl was joined by her 44-year-old son Henry Wolfe, who wore an elegant all-black tuxedo and was accompanied by his wife Tamryn Storm Hawker, wearing a sheer beige dress.

©GettyImages



Meryl Streep, Grace Gummer, Mamie Gummer, and Louisa Jacobson.

Her 37-year-old daughter Grace Gummer was by her side, accompanied by her husband, music producer Mark Ronson. Grace wore a sleeved black dress featuring a high slit, while her husband wore a classic tuxedo.

40-year-old Mamie Gummer also posed next to her mom wearing a black dress with chest cutouts, while her 32-year-old sister Louisa Jacobson Gummer wore a black dress with an intricate floral gold pattern.

©GettyImages



Grace Gummer and husband Mark Ronson, Meryl Streep, Mamie Gummer, Louisa Jacobson, Henry Wolfe and wife Tamryn Storm Hawker.

The actress and the 76-year-old sculptor celebrated their 45th wedding anniversary on September 30, despite having terminated their romance six years ago. The pair continue to be partners and have been supportive of each other on a personal and professional side, however, they are not in a romantic relationship anymore.

“Don Gummer and Meryl Streep have been separated for more than 6 years, and while they will always care for each other, they have chosen lives apart,” Streep’s representative confirmed in October, despite choosing not to divorce following 45 years of marriage.