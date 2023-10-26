Meryl Streep’s separation from her husband Don Gummer after 45 years of marriage continues to make headlines, with many sharing their surprise after it was revealed that the couple continue to support each other in their personal and professional lives, despite having taken separate ways six years ago.

The pair share four children, Henry Wolfe, 43, Mamie Gummer, 40, Grace Gummer, 37, and Louisa Jacobson, 30. And while the actress prefers to keep her personal life private, her children have been making their own careers in the entertainment business. Here is all you need to know!