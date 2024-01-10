The Golden Globes took place this past Sunday, resulting in many viral moments. One of them was the close bond between Meryl Streep and Martin Short, who attended the awards together. The nature of their relationship is one that’s been questioned over the past couple of months, with there being some rumors claiming that the two are romantically involved.

©GettyImages



Martin Short, Meryl Streep and Steve Martin

The night of the Golden Globes, viewers wondered if the two were together, sharing their thoughts on social media. “Are Meryl Streep and Martin Short dating... because if that’s true… that’s like Gene Wilder and Gilda Radner multiplied by Mel Brooks and Anne Bancroft…” reads one tweet. Then Selena Gomez got dragged in. After the video of herself and Taylor Swift gossiping was linked to Timothee Chalamet and Kendall Jenner, Gomez wrote on TikTok that what she was actually gossiping about was about the hook up of two of her friends. Gomez is Streep and Short’s costar, and has a great relationship with both.

the two friends being meryl streep and martin short https://t.co/QNK4Vwikd4 — cait (@taysrussell) January 9, 2024

While the speculation was fun, Short’s representatives rapidly tamped down the rumors. “They are just very good friends, nothing more,” said a statement. The two likely became close friends due to their long careers in Hollywood, including their work most recent series “Only Murders In the Building,” which resulted in Golden Globe nominations for the two of them and Gomez.

Meryl Streep’s love life

©GettyImages



Selena Gomez, Harrison Ford, Meryl Streep and Martin Short

Last year, Meryl Streep revealed that she and her husband Don Gummer were no longer together.

“Don Gummer and Meryl Streep have been separated for more than 6 years, and while they will always care for each other, they have chosen lives apart,” said a representative to PEOPLE. The two married in 1978 after dating for six months. They were together for 45 years, and share four children: Henry, Mamie, Grace and Louisa.