Why Meryl Streep and Don Gummer decided to separate after 45 years of marriage

Meryl Streep and Don Gummer’s marriage has been without a doubt one of the most lasting relationships in Hollywood, so when it was revealed that the pair had been separated for six years many started wondering about their decision, following a 45-year marriage.

The 74-year-old Oscar winner and the 76-year-old sculptor celebrated their 45th wedding anniversary on September 30, despite having terminated their romance six years ago. The pair continue to be partners and have been supportive of each other on a personal and professional side, however, they are not in a romantic relationship anymore.

“Don Gummer and Meryl Streep have been separated for more than 6 years, and while they will always care for each other, they have chosen lives apart,” Streep’s representative confirmed. Fans of the star also noticed that she still wears her wedding band, most recently spotted during her attendance at the Princesa de Asturias Awards last week.

The last time the pair were photographed together was at the 2018 Oscars. And while the status of their relationship changed, the actress revealed to Vogue in 2022 that she was committed to her family life, as the couple shares four children, Henry Wolfe, 43, Mamie Gummer, 40, Grace Gummer, 37, and Louisa Jacobson, 30.

“There’s no road map on how to raise a family: It’s always an enormous negotiation,” she said to the publication, highlighting the importance of “goodwill and willingness to bend — and to shut up every once in a while.”

Back in 2012, Meryl dedicated her Best Actress Oscar to her husband. “First, I’m going to thank Don because when you thank your husband at the end of the speech they play him out with the music, and I want him to know that everything I value most in our lives, you’ve given me,” she said at the time.