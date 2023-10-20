"Princess Of Asturias" Awards 2023 - Winners Audiences©GettyImages
Watch the moment Queen Letizia and her daughters meet Meryl Streep

The royal family met the legendary actress at the 2023 Princess of Asturias Awards

By Maria Loreto -New York

The Royal Family has welcomed the winners of this year’s Princess of Asturias Awards, prompting an encounter between Meryl Streep and the family’s members. King Felipe, Queen Letizia, and the princesses Leonor and Sofia, met Streep and looked happy as they talked for a little bit.

"Princess Of Asturias" Awards 2023 - Winners Audiences©GettyImages
The Queen, her daughters, and Meryl Streep

Streep met the group for an official greeting and after, spent some time talking with the Queen and the princesses. The three royals looked excited and smiled as they spoke to her.

The Queen and Princess Leonor wore different shades of spring colors. The Queen wore a lilac suit and had her hair long and straight, while the Princess wore a pink and flowery dress that she paired with her hair held back in a long ponytail. Streep decided to wear black for the occasion, pairing black pants with a printed shirt, and a black sweater. She wore her hair long and straight.

"Princess Of Asturias" Awards 2023 - Winners Audiences©GettyImages
Streep and Princess Leonor

This year, Streep was one of the Laureates for the Princess of Asturias Award for the Arts , a recognition granted to people that leave an important imprint in the field. Other recipients this year include Haruki Murakami, who was awarded award for his work in literature, Nuccio Ordine for communication and humanities, Eliud Kipchoge for sports, and Hélène Carrère d'Encausse, for social sciences.

