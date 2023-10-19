Princess Leonor and Infanta Sofía reunite after two months at Princess of Asturias Awards

One of the most highly anticipated events of the season has taken place in Oviedo, Spain, with many special guests in attendance including Hollywood stars Antonio Banderas and Meryl Streep. However, this was also a very special moment for the royal family, as it marked the reunion of sisters Princess Leonor and Infanta Sofía after two months.

The Princess of Asturias Awards was organized at the Princípe Felipe auditorium, where 1500 guests attended, including the Spanish royal family King Felipe VI, Queen Letizia, and their two daughters. The family had not been seen together in public since August 10th in Mallorca, where they attended a special screening of ‘Barbie.’

The family was all smiles arriving at the auditorium, where they received a warm welcome from everyone waiting outside for their arrival. Many cheered as the royals stepped out of the vehicle and entered the important event. Sofía and Leonor seemed happy to be together, sharing a casual conversation and smiling as they made their way into the theater.

Princess Leonor started her journey at the General Academy of Zaragoza on August 17, while Infanta Sofía started her studies at UWC Atlantic College of Gales on August 30. This was the perfect moment for the pair to spend quality time together, stepping out in stylish ensembles.

The royal family is set to have a busy schedule during their time in Asturias, which will conclude with a speech by Princess Leonor and the acceptance of the Princess of Asturias Awards at the Campoamor theater.