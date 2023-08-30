Infanta Sofia is in the UK! Queen Letizia and King Felipe’s youngest daughter left Spain on Tuesday to begin her first year at UWC Atlantic in Wales. Following her arrival, Casa de S.M. el Rey shared pictures of the 16 year old at her new school, which is based in St. Donat’s Castle, a 12th century castle.

Sofia—who is second in line to the Spanish throne, behind her sister Princess Leonor—was pictured strolling and smiling on the scenic campus, wearing a cropped black top under a plaid shirt and cargo pants. The teen wore the same outfit in pictures released by the palace earlier in the day, which showed Sofia with her parents and their family’s dog before leaving home.

Like her older sister Leonor—who graduated from the same school in May—Sofia is enrolled in the International Baccalaureate program and will study there for two years. UWC Atlantic’s International Baccalaureate Diploma Programme is “designed to evolve students into emerging leaders who understand that change is possible through dialogue, action and a determination to make situations better - locally, nationally and globally.”

It was announced back in February that Sofia would be attending UWC Atlantic and that the cost of her program would be personally paid for by Queen Letizia and King Felipe.

