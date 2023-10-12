Princess Leonor celebrated Spain’s National Day at the Plaza de Cánovas del Castillo in Madrid, Spain. The 17-year-old Royal joined her father King Felipe during their salute. This marked her first time joining her parents in the Throne Room, including Queen Letizia, as the family stood proudly in celebration of the special occasion.

The journey of Princess Leonor has been followed closely, as she is set to turn 18 on October 31, and has been taking big steps in preparation for the throne and her future role as queen. Here are some of the best moments of Princess Leonor this year.