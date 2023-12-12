Jeff Bezos & Lauren Sanchez stun restaurant patrons in Miami by dropping

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez are starting fresh in Miami. The billionaire couple stopped by Carbone and stunned restaurant patrons by acting like everyone else, eating in the main dining room.

Bezos and Sanchez in Miami

Onlookers reported that the couple acted like everyone else. “They sat in the middle of the restaurant, wherever everyone could see them,” said a source to Page Six. Another onlooker shared their surprise at the fact that Bezos and Sanchez were ordering wine by the glass. “With all the money they have, they ordered wine by the glass,” said the person.

The couple appeared to have left the restuarant out the back entrance, avoiding making a commotion.

Photos show the two in everyday clothes, with Bezos wearing a tight blue shirt that he paired with jeans, some sunglasses, and some sneakers. Sanchez wore a white outfit made out of a short skirt, a tight top, and some tennis shoes. She also wore some sunglasses.

The couple looked comfortable and in love with each other. Their restaurant visit occurred in the midst of Art Basel, suggesting the two likely attended some of the art related events hosted in Miami.

Lauren Sanchez’s and Jeff Bezos move to Miami

Sanchez and Bezos recently moved from Seattle to Miami, a city where they own various estates. In a post, Bezos revealed that both him and Lauren loved the city and that his parents were now based in there, inspiring their own move. “I want to be close to my parents, and Lauren and I love Miami,” he wrote. “Also, Blue Origin’s operations are increasingly shifting to Cape Canaveral. For all that, I’m planning to return to Miami, leaving the Pacific Northwest.”

The couple bought two lots in the Indian Creek area, with many speculating that they would join them to make a new and larger home. It appears like the two are looking for a third home in Miami, reports the New York Post.