A fab duo! Lauren Sanchez shows off her singing talent alongside Camila Cabello

It’s no secret that Lauren Sanchez and Camila Cabello share beauty, charisma, and, of course, their Latin roots. But that’s not all they have in common; they also have big hearts. This was clear in their recent collaboration, where they not only surprised children and families but also brought joy by singing together.

Lauren turned to her Instagram to give a sneak peek of the event where she encountered the Havana singer. “No pressure singing next to @camila_cabello,”Jeff Bezos’ fiancée wrote, sharing a video where she is seen singing happily alongside the Cuban-American star in front of an adorable audience of children.

In the short video clip, Lauren is wearing cargo jeans, a sweater, and white sneakers, enthusiastically singing the Spanish song “Feliz Navidad” while clapping to the rhythm. Camila stands beside her, looking beautiful in a beige and pink mini dress, also following along the melody and observing the audience. However, Camila did not post any photos or videos of this experience on her Instagram.

“We both had the incredible privilege of hosting a heartwarming holiday fair right here in Miami with @thisisabouthumanity,” added Lauren in her post, revealing the reason behind this spontaneous duet with Camila. “Seeing the pure joy on the faces of children and their families as they decorated ornaments, baked cookies, and danced with Santa and his elves was truly incredible.”

She also added “But what made it even more touching was being able to make the season brighter for over 20 families by providing them with toys, warm clothing, and backpacks. These moments remind us of the true spirit of the holidays,” concluded the TV personality, who also included photos of her interacting with the children in her post.

Sanchez has a history of engaging in charitable events, earning recognition for her philanthropic efforts. Last August, she received an honor at the fifth annual fundraising gala of This is About Humanity (TIAH) in Los Angeles, an event attended by stars such as Kim Kardashian, Eva Longoria, Diego Boneta, Jordana Brewster, and, of course, her fiancé Jeff Bezos.

Days before the gala, Lauren embarked on a trip to Tijuana, Mexico, to offer assistance and support to people facing challenging circumstances. “Crossing borders to lend a hand and spread a little love with @thisisabouthumanity. It was an incredibly moving experience to spend time with these amazing children living in shelters. Their resilience and spirit deeply touched my heart. With my own children by my side, we gathered to prepare delicious meals, cupcakes, and distribute backpacks filled with games, stuffed animals, and essential supplies,” she expressed during that time.