The Met Gala was celebrated this past Monday, May 6th. The theme was “The Garden of Time,” and served as the introduction of a new fashion exhibit at the MET museum, called “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion.” Seasoned and newcomer celebrities attended the occasion with all manner of looks, with colors like black and beige taking the spotlight. Floral prints and imagery of nature were also common sights on the red carpet, with designers inspired by the season and the year’s popular fashion trends.

Aside from celebrating fashion, the Met Gala is also an important moment for musicians, actors, designers, and creatives of all sorts. It’s one of the most beloved red carpets in the world, providing guests with a secretive party that’s amongst the most exclusive events in New York City. In short, it’s a moment that’s well worth remembering. Scroll down to have a look at some of this year’s Met Gala first timers: