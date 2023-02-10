Pamela Anderson feels ‘powerful’ without makeup in new photo shoot: ‘This is me’

Pamela Anderson proves she is not afraid to get real with her fans, as she has recently been doing it with her Netflix documentary, her memoir, and her revealing interviews. The 55-year-old pop culture icon showed a different side of herself during the interview portions of her documentary, appearing on screen with no makeup.

Now Pamela continues to show her natural beauty, during a recent photo shoot and magazine cover for Women’s Wear Daily. The actress revealed that having a fresh faced look on makes her feel “powerful.”

“I’d rather show my freckles… It’s fun getting old. It’s a relief. And at a certain age we just look younger and fresher without make up. This is me - I’m happy with who I am right now. It’s a new world and I’m very grateful for all of the love,” she wrote.

Pamela looks beautiful showing her freckles and a natural soft lip, wearing a Fred Leighton Edwardian diamond tiara on the cover. She also shared her thoughts about cosmetic fillers, and her positive outlook on aging. “I feel like that is a power statement because I’m accepting myself a lot more these days, and it feels great.”

“I don’t like those injections, and that doesn’t work on me,” she said about fillers, “I want to see what’s going to happen.” Pamela shared her go-to look, admitting that nowadays she likes to wear “a beautiful silk blouse and some trousers, and always a heel.”

Fans of the star praised her for her natural look on social media. “She is still pretty as ever,” one person wrote, while someone else commented, “I am loving the natural cover.”