Pamela Anderson stunning ‘Baywatch’ inspired look for the premiere of her film

Pamela Anderson is ready for her close-up! The 55-year-old Hollywood star looked stunning at the premiere of her highly anticipated Netflix documentary, walking the red carpet wearing a red tight dress, very much inspired by the iconic ‘Baywatch’ swimsuit from the popular 90s show.

The actress made her grand entrance, posing for the cameras and bringing back her messy updo, pairing her look with red strappy sandals and minimal jewelry. Pamela attended the premiere of Netflix’s ‘Pamela: A Love Story,’ accompanied by her son, producer Brandon Thomas Lee. The ‘Chicago’ star was all smiles at the event, ready to share her story with the world.

It’s no secret that the pop culture icon has had tremendous success lately, with a younger generation sharing their fascination with the star and defending her on social media following the release of Hulu’s show ‘Pam & Tommy.’

Pamela previously revealed that she did not approve the development of the series, starring Lily James and Sebastian Stan. She also announced her documentary last year, declaring that she is “not a victim, but a survivor.”

It was also detailed at the time that ‘Pamela: A Love Story,’ will provide fans with “an intimate portrait embedded in the life of Pamela Anderson as she looks back at her professional and personal path and prepares for the next steps on her journey.”