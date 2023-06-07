Alicia Keys shows off her abs while she enjoys herself in Bogotá

Alicia Keys is taking a moment to enjoy the Colombian capital. She shared some photos of herself and her husband Swizz Beatz taking in some of the most iconic locations in Bogotá.

Keys shared various photos on Instagram, showing herself and her husband having a great time in the city. The photos show the two in matching varsity jackets, with Keys wearing pink and Swizz wearing yellow. Underneath the jacket, Keys wears a pink top that shows off her stunning abs.

In some photos, Keys and Swizz hug while in others they take in their surroundings with excitement. “Guess where?” she captioned the post, prompting an influx of comments from her followers.

“La Candelaria, Bogotá, Colombia,” wrote a follower, nailing her location. “Not sure what city is but 100% is in Colombia,” wrote another follower, adding in some hearteyes emojis.

Keys has kept her followers updated on her tour stops, sharing photos and messages of each country she’s visited. “Chile, you are beautiful beyond words!!! I cannot BELIEVE the love I felt from you!!! Thank you for having me,” she captioned one of her posts.

Over the course of her South American tour, Keys has performed alongside some of the most famous South American performers, including Karol G, Cazzu, and Farruko. “Te Amo, Colombia!! Woooooowwww!!! My first time in Colombia was mind blowing!!! Y’all gave me LIFE!!!” she wrote following her performance with Karol G. “Sharing the stage with my sister Karol G last night was magic.”

