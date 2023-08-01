Alicia Keys’ son protected his mom from unruly concertgoers

Unruly Alicia Keys concertgoers need to start behaving, or they will encounter the fierce stare of the singer’s 8-year-old son. During Keys‘ recent show, Genesis took to the stage to protect his mom from fans throwing things at performers.

Alicia’s husband shared images from the concert on Instagram, addressing their son’s sweet gesture. “My boy said I’m not playing no games on moms stage 😂😂😂😂 He a real serious one 😂 Thank you Gen we love you and your protection 😂 He didn’t care she was live on stage 😂😂😂😂,” he captioned it.

This adorable and unexpected behavior from the singer’s youngest son comes after, in another video, he can be seen questioning Alicia about her wardrobe choice in which she appears wearing a cropped, sheer button-down shirt.

“Are you really going to do this, Mom?” he told Alicia, to which she replied: “What’s wrong?” He then said, “The heart,” referencing the heart-shaped pasties she wore as a bra under the shirt.

Although Keys assured him they had nothing wrong, he asked if “everybody can see your boobs?” The singer then proceeded to explain that “They can’t, they just see a heart.”

Alicia Keys shares another son with husband Swizz Beats, who’s also involved in the music industry. In July, the couple shared a video of their 12 year old son Egypt playing the piano and showcasing some of his skills.

The video shows Egypt in a white tank top and some red shorts as he confidently plays the keys. As Swizz records, he approaches his son with the camera, prompting him to turn and smile as he continues to play the piano without faltering.

“This boy is turning into something else,” reads the post’s caption. “EG Keys!” continued his father, prompting followers to sing something over the tune while using his son’s name in the hashtags.