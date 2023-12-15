Ivy Queen, NewJeans, and more to perform at Dick Clark’s New Year’s special

Ivy Queen will be ringing in the New Year alongside some talented artists. The reggaeton legend will be featured in Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve, airing on ABC on Sunday, December 31st.

©GettyImages



Ivy Queen at this year’s Flow Fest

Ivy’s performance was announced this week, with her and other performers singing from different parts of the globe, a first for the ABC broadcast. “The QUEEN of Reggaeton @ivyqueendiva has got a special performance for you LIVE from Puerto Rico’s #RockinEve party! Tune-in Dec 31 at 8/7c on @abcnetwork @discoverpuertorico,” reads the program’s announcement. Her segment will be hosted by Puerto Rican actress and singer Dayanara Torres.

Ivy’s performance will take place in Puerto Rico, while Post Malone will perform at the recently opened Fontainebleau from Las Vegas. Rounding out the special performances is the K-Pop band NewJeans, who’ll perform from South Korea.

©GettyImages



NewJeans at this year’s Asia Artist Awards

More about Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest

Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve will also feature performances from varied acts, including Janelle Monae, Renee Rapp, Ludacris, Nile Rodgers, Thirty Seconds to Mars, Green Day, Aqua, and more. More performers will be announced on a later date.

The program is one of the longest running New Year broadcasts, displaying the ball drop in Times Square. It aired annually from 1973 to 1999, and then from 2001 through 2004. Since, the program has been hosted by Ryan Seacrest.