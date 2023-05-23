Lupita Nyong’o denies having a relationship with Janelle Monáe

Lupita Nyong’o is not worried about people linking her to her good friend Janelle Monáe. The actresses, who love and admire each other, believe their close connection is extraordinary, but there’s nothing else to share about it.

“She has a magnetism that they were obviously picking up on,” Nyong’o, 40, told Rolling Stone about Monáe. “She is that enigmatic. People are curious about enigmatic people.”

The Black Panther actress, currently dating Selema Masekela, met Monáe at the 2014 Met Gala. “I don’t mind being associated with her in any capacity,” Nyong’o said.

The Afro-Latina star, who publicly came out in 2018 as pansexual, said Monáe’ is an “extremely gifted” actress. “It’s built into her spirit. Her openness creates intimacy onscreen. It’s really cool to see her move from one thing to another and do it with such mastery,” she assured.

“Just because you’re a close friend of hers doesn’t mean you get to know everything about her. I think that’s what makes her interesting as an artist,” Lupita added.