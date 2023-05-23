Shakira shows off surfing skills in Miami

Shakira continues to live her best life in Miami. The Colombian icon has been spotted having a lot of fun after moving to Florida, reuniting with her friends, working on new and exciting projects, and going on different adventures. However, it was Shakira’s recent outing that left her fans and followers surprised.

The singer can be seen demonstrating her incredible surfing skills in a new video posted on Instagram. “If there are no waves we make them,” she wrote in Spanish. “This is how she got her sings back,” one person wrote, adding “Reborn,” while someone else commented, “She is talented in everything she does.”

Shakira stands perfectly on the board, riding a few waves before gracefully jumping. The mother of two wore a pair of shorts and a white top, looking casual while practicing. This is not the first time she is spotted enjoying some time in the ocean, as she was previously seen taking surf lessons with her kids back in 2022.

The star has also been supporting her family, recently attending an art exhibition in Miami. Shakira posed with her 24-year-old niece Isabella Mebarak, showing her art piece for the evening and congratulating her for taking part in the exhibition.

She also attended with her brother Tonino and her two kids Milan and Sasha. Isabella is the artist behind Shakira’s sold-out sweatshirt ‘Women don’t cry, women get cash in,’ which the singer shared back in February.

