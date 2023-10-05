Ivy Queen shares sweet meeting with Feid, thanks him for his support

Ivy Queen has shared a sweet and inspiring video on her social media. The clip shows her encounter with Feid, with the latter artist thanking her for her work and her contributions to the genre.

Todo un caballero @ feid Gracias 🙏🏼 por tus palabras tan bonitas.

Bendiciones siempre.

Xoxo pic.twitter.com/UaOBjsuEXz — THE QUEEN MOTHER♚IQ (@IvyQueenDiva) October 4, 2023

The video shows the moment when Ivy Queen and Feid first met, with Feid gushing compliments. "Thanks for everything you have done for this genre,” he said in Spanish, shaking her hand. “You are the one that has brought us here.” Ivy seems stunned by his words, thanking him. Later on, she shared the exchange on her social media, writing, “What a gentleman. Thank you for your beautiful words.”

It’s a big week for Ivy. Tonight, the Puerto Rican artist and legend is getting the Billboard Latin Icon Award, an honor that recognizes her contribution to the genre and her lenghty and succesful career.

©GettyImages



Ivy Queen at the Billboard Women in Music awards

Ivy Queen is one of the most important artists in Reggaeton

Ivy Queen has collaborated with some of the best reggaeton and hispanic artists around. She broke into the scene in the ‘90s, during a time when reggaeton was practically inaccessible to women. Ivy’s success has opened the doors for some of today’s leading female artists, a list that includes talents like Karol G,Natti Natasha, Becky G, and more.

"I had to learn on my own with blows and force in an industry where I would have loved to have someone walk me through the motions," she said in an interview with USA Today. "So through what I'm doing and how I'm expressing myself, I hope with all my heart to at least transmit a little bit of confidence to other women."

Related Video: Usher To Headline 2024 Super Bowl Halftime Show Loading the player...