It is March Madness and the final four teams are set. The top favorite, South Carolina women’s basketball - the Gamecocks -led by coach Dawn Staley, are just two wins away from securing their second consecutive national title. In addition, they are undefeated!

Coach Staley continues making history. She has built one of the most succesful basketball programs in the nation. She is also outstanding role model for many people - a great philanthropist, mogul and fashionista.

She has become well known for her fashion statements on the sideline regularly sporting iconic looks. In 2022, she won the National Championship while wearing a Louis Vuitton jacket and matching shoes.

Here we show you some of her looks and fashion statement on the sidelines during 2023 March Madness.