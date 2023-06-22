The FIFA Women’s World Cup will have the largest women’s commentary team roster in history

Get ready for an incredible experience because Telemundo is bringing you the FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia and New Zealand 2023 like never before! You won’t want to miss a single match with an all-star lineup featuring the most women ever in Spanish-language U.S. media history.

With all 64 games airing live and exclusively in Spanish, including a record-breaking 33 on Telemundo, this is the largest FIFA Women’s World Cup match broadcast in U.S. television history. And that’s not all - 31 games will air on Universo, and every match will be streaming live on Peacock from July 20 through August 20.

©Agencies



This is more than just a premier global sporting event - it’s an opportunity to contribute to something bigger

This is more than just a premier global sporting event - it’s an opportunity to contribute to something bigger. And Telemundo is proud to enhance its coverage with experienced and diverse voices, from top sports commentators and journalists to former coaches, players, and referees.

The Emmy-nominated sports host Ana Jurka will anchor the coverage alongside Emmy-award-winning sports journalist Miguel Gurwitz, lead Premier League host Carlota Vizmanos, and World Cup veteran reporter Carlos Yustis.

“We will be complementing our team of top sports commentators and journalists with the depth and expertise of former coaches, players, and referees who will provide their unique on-the-pitch perspectives offering our viewers the most thorough analysis throughout the tournament,“ said Eli Velazquez, Executive Vice President of Sports, Telemundo.

But that’s not all - we have some history-making news to share with you! For the first time, play-by-play will be provided by a woman, the well-known soccer host and announcer Daniella Lopez-Guajaro. This is a momentous occasion, and we can’t wait for you to experience it.

So take advantage of every moment of the action. Tune in to Telemundo, the exclusive Spanish-language home of the FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023. With on-the-ground coverage across Australia and New Zealand, expert analysis, and exciting gameplay, this is bound to be a tournament to remember.

Related Video: Whoopi Goldberg Wants To Host Wheel Of Fortune Loading the player...