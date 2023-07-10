Prada partners with China’s National Women’s Football Team

In a groundbreaking collaboration, Prada, the esteemed luxury fashion house, has become the official sponsor of the Chinese Women’s National Football Team. This collaboration shows Prada’s commitment to the sports world and its support for talented young athletes.

As part of the partnership, Prada will provide the team with stylish outfits for travel and formal events, giving them a fresh and contemporary image off the field. Whether on their journeys or during momentous occasions, the team will radiate a renewed sense of style and elegance courtesy of Prada’s designs.

The alliance between Prada and the sport team (Steel Roses) commences just as the players prepares to embark on an exciting journey to Australia and New Zealand. There, the passionate and dedicated athletes will participate in several crucial summer matches. The collaboration will then continue for international games scheduled in Hangzhou and Paris throughout late 2023 and 2024.

China’s women’s football team, the Steel Roses soccer team has earned a global reputation and serves as an inspiration to young female athletes worldwide. Their success has put the spotlight on this democratic and inclusive sport, capturing public and institutional attention.

©Courtesy of Prada



China’s National Women’s Football Team dressed in Prada suits and the brand’s signature loafers.

The Steel Roses have triumphed in the AFC Women’s Asian Cup, the highest level of women’s football in Asia, an impressive nine times, including a remarkable streak of seven consecutive victories. They have qualified for the FIFA Women’s World Cup seven times and have regularly competed in the Olympic Games.

According to the announcement, Prada has previously provided Chinese athletes with athletic attire. The designer brand worked with athletes such as Gong Lijiao, Li Zhixuan, Xiong Dunhan and Yang Shuyu ahead of the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games and customized several pieces from the Spring/Summer 2022 collection.

In addition, ealier this year Prada enlisted Chinese basketball player Yang Shuyu to serve as their newest ambassador. As part of his role, Yang Shuyu showcased the latest men’s collection from the brand in a series of photoshoots and short films.

