Trinity Rodman becomes an Oakley ambassador, joins other incredible athletes

Trinity Rodman is Oakley’s latest brand ambassador. The US Women National Team player is a part of Oakley’s new lifestyle campaign, titled “More Than Meets the Eye,” which includes athletes that play various sports.

Rodman’s addition to the brand was announced alongside Paolo Banchero, a promising NBA rookie that, like Rodman, has been causing waves in his sport. Rodman is currently one of the most promising and exciting players in women’s soccer, expected to play a significant role in the FIFA Women’s Soccer Cup. The awaited event will begin this July 20th and will be hosted in Australia and New Zealand.

The Oakley commercial shows glimpses of various athletes wearing the sunglasses while they’re out and about, doing other things aside from playing their sport. The ad continues to emphasize the brand’s commitment between lifestyle and sport.

Earlier this month, Rodman celebrated a great milestone. The soccer player became the youngest NWSL player to reach 10 goals and 10 assists in the league, breaking Sam Kerr’s record.

Rodman plays for the Washington Spirits, and is frequently called a “future Hall of Famer.” She was the youngest player to be drafted in the NWSL in the year 2021 and has more than met expectations from soccer fans all over the country. She recently celebrated her 21st birthday, sharing some photos on her Instagram and receiving some love from friends and fans.

Related Video: Kim Kardashian shares ‘challenging’ part of parenting: ‘I cry myself to sleep’ Loading the player...