Trinity Rodman is the youngest player in NWSL history to achieve this milestone

Trinity Rodman is celebrating a great milestone. The professional soccer player and daughter ofNBA legend Dennis Rodman recently became the youngest NWSL player to reach 10 goals and 10 assists in the league.

20 year old Rodman recently broke the record held by Sam Kerr, and makes her one of the most watched and intriguing soccer stars in the US soccer league.

Rodman plays for the Washington Spirits and has been brining great joy to fans of the game, who can’t wait to see her performance at the World Cup and have started calling her a “future Hall of Famer.” “I hope she crushes it in the World Cup. She’s great in the leaguem” wrote a fan on Twitter.

In 2021, Rodman became the youngest player to be drafted in the NWSL. The high expectations that surrounded her debut were met when she scored a goal five minutes after being subbed in. She finished the season as the second highest scorer for her team.

Rodman has acquired many fans over the course of her professional career. In a recent emotional video, after playing against Canada in the SheBelieves Cup, Rodman handed her autographed shirt to a young fan, who started crying in disbelief. The two hugged and Rodman moved on to the locker rooms to get changed and leave the stadium.

