Lionel Messi’s triumphant leadership for the Albiceleste national team in Qatar still lingers, but the field is set for another exciting competition - the Women’s World Cup. The anticipated tournament will take place in Australia and New Zealand from July 20 to August 20. With Latin American talent shining bright, national teams from Costa Rica, Panama, Brazil, Argentina, and Colombia are gearing up to compete against the world’s best. Meet the Latina players who have proven themselves to make a mark in the tournament.



