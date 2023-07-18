Sign up to our newsletter and don’t miss a thing!
Lionel Messi’s triumphant leadership for the Albiceleste national team in Qatar still lingers, but the field is set for another exciting competition - the Women’s World Cup. The anticipated tournament will take place in Australia and New Zealand from July 20 to August 20. With Latin American talent shining bright, national teams from Costa Rica, Panama, Brazil, Argentina, and Colombia are gearing up to compete against the world’s best. Meet the Latina players who have proven themselves to make a mark in the tournament.
When, where, and how to watch the 2023 Women’s World Cup
Inter Miami: Meet some of the women cheering for their partner on and off the field
Lionel Messi’s fans believe he passed his winning streak to Carlos Alcaraz through a handshake
Sign up to our newsletter and don’t miss a thing!