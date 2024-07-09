Melania Trump stuns in red at 'spectacular' fundraiser in New York City

Melania Trump looked radiant in red at a fundraiser in New York City this week. The former first lady hosted an event on July 8 at Trump Tower to raise money for Log Cabin Republicans—a Republican organization dedicated to representing LGBT conservatives and allies.

Former President Donald Trump’s wife stunned for the occasion wearing a red sheath dress, said to be Valentino, teamed with red pumps. The DailyMail.com obtained photos of the mom of one outdoors in her elegant ensemble.

According to Richard Grenell, former Acting Director of National Intelligence, the fundraiser on Monday was the first campaign event ever held at the Trump residence in New York. The Log Cabin Republicans wrote on X (formerly Twitter) that it was an “amazingly spectacular event, for Log Cabin Republicans and the future of the Republican Party,” adding, “We cannot be thankful enough to @MelaniaTrump for her leadership and support of equality for all. This Republican Party is one for ALL Americans.”

The fundraiser marked Melania’s second fundraiser for the Log Cabin Republicans. The former First Lady held an event for the organization back in April at Mar-a-Lago. Following the fundraiser, she penned on X: "As we look toward the future and the challenges that lie ahead, we must come together around the principles of liberty, justice, and patriotism. By uniting in our common goals, we can create a brighter and more promising future for all."

Back in 2021, Melania was the guest of honor at the Log Cabin Republicans and Liberty Education Forum’s annual Spirit of Lincoln Gala, where she was honored with the Spirit of Lincoln Award.“ Melania Trump’s work as First Lady, from helping children reach their full potential to championing a more inclusive Republican Party, has been historic,” Log Cabin Republicans' Charles Moran said in a press release ahead of the event. “Her vocal support of Log Cabin Republicans has been a signal to Republicans everywhere that it is possible to simultaneously be conservative and support equality under the law for all Americans.”