Inside Lauren Sánchez and Eva Longoria's friendship: 'You and I are so proudly Latina'

Lauren Sanchez and Eva Longoria are opening up about their friendship. The actress and the former journalist have revealed that they inspire each other and share a lot of things in common, including their experience growing up, and their passion for philanthropy.

During their latest conversation with The Hollywood Reporter, the pair shared a glimpse into their relationship and talked about their experience as Latinas in the United States, as the pair have known each other for "20 years."

"You and I constantly have these conversations that inspire each other. Instead of sending each other memes, we send [reports] about the Latin community not being represented in TV and movies and the media," Eva said in the interview with the publication. "I’ll send you a study, and you’ll text back, “I already read it.” You and I both have this huge commitment to empowering underrepresented communities, especially Latinas," Lauren responded.

© Charley Gallay

"You and I are so proudly Latina. But we’re also proudly American. And we are super assimilated. But we grew up with this hyphen, living in two worlds. And I think many people relate to that, especially Latinos in the United States," The 'Desperate Housewives' star said.

© GettyImages Elena Sanchez, Eva Longoria, Lauren Sanchez and Jewel attend the 2024 Bezos Courage and Civility Awards

"I’m so grateful for your friendship and sisterhood, but also, of course, for this grant, because we get to scale up what we’ve been doing for the past 12 years. I fully believe that women are the key to unlocking not only our country’s potential, but the world’s potential," Lauren added.

Eva also asked Lauren about her thoughts on philanthropy and the causes she focuses on: "Jeff is extremely focused, as you can imagine," she said about her romantic partner. "We really look for organizations that are not only addressing urgent issues but also have a clear, impactful plan for making a difference."