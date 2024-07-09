Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet have concluded their divorce

Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet are officially divorced. The couple, who share two kids and were together for over a decade, wrapped up divorce proceedings earlier this week.

© GettyImages Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet

NBC News reports that the dissolution of the marriage between Momoa and Bonet went into effect this Tuesday, but the couple had been separated for years. Bonet initially filed for divorce in January of this year, with her documents claiming that she and Momoa had been apart since October 2020. The two made their split public in 2022, when they announced their separation in a public statement.

The divorce proceedings were smooth, with both partners having joint custody of their children, Lola, 16, and Nakoa-Wolf, 15. The two appear to have agreed on how to split their assets and will be providing no financial support.

This marks Bonet's second marriage. She'd previously been married to Lenny Kravitz, with them sharing their daughter Zoe Kravitz. This mark's Momoa's first marriage.

© @adriaarjona Adria Arjona and Jason Momoa

Momoa's new relationship with Adria Arjona

Earlier this year, Momoa revealed that he was in a relationship with Adria Arjona. He shared the news in an Instagram post, where he shared photos with Arjona. He'd previously teased the relationship at the Basingstoke Comic Con in England, saying, "I am very much in a relationship."

Shortly after confirming their romance, Momoa attended the premiere of the film "The Bikeriders," where he discussed his love of motorcycles and Arjona's interest in his passions. "My lady likes to ride," he said. "Any excuse for more hugs."

While they've shared few details about their relationship, it seems like they met on the set of "Sweet Girl," a film that came out in 2021 where they were both featured. Arjona is now working on "Blink Twice," the directorial debut of Momoa's step-daughter Zoe Kravitz.