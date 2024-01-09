Lisa Bonet files for divorce from Jason Momoa

Lisa Bonet has filed for divorce from Jason Momoa, citing “irreconcilable differences.” The two announced their split two years ago, sharing it through a joint statement.

Bonet filed the papers on January 5th, listing their date of separation as October 7th, 2020. She’s requesting for joint legal and physical custody of their children, Lola, 16, and Nakoa-Wolf, 15, and is not requesting for spousal support. According to the documents, Bonet and Momoa have already agreed opn the split on the distribution of their property assets.

Bonet and Momoa married in October of 2017. Prior to that, the two had been dating for over a decade, meeting around 2005. They shared the news of their break up on a statement shared through Momoa’s Instagram, which has now been taken down.

“We have all felt the squeeze and changes of these transformational times,” read the statement. “A revolution is unfolding ~ and our family is of no exception… feeling and growing from the seismic shifts occurring. And so~ We share our family news: That we are parting ways in marriage.”

“We share this not because we think it’s newsworthy ~ but so that~ as we go about our lives we may do so with dignity and honesty.”

Jason Momoa’s friendship with Zoe Kravitz

Jason Momoa still has a great relationship with Lisa Bonet and her family, including her daughter, Zoe Kravitz. He and his kids attended the premiere of “The Batman,” the film where Kravitz starred in. “Lisa couldn’t be here so we’re representing, me and the babies,” he said to Entertainment Tonight. “ We’re very excited to just be here. … It’s still family, you know?”

Following the news of Kravitz engagement to Channing Tatum, sources close to Momoa revealed he was a big supporter of the couple and was happy for them. "The engagement was happy news for Jason. He loves both Channing and Zoë. He thinks they are a great couple," said the source to PEOPLE.

