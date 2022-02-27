Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet might be giving their relationship a second chance

Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet might not be done with their relationship. According to new reports, Momoa moved back to Bonnet’s house recently.

Bonet and Momoa at the 77th Golden Globe awards.

According to a source that spoke with Hollywoodlife, Momoa moved back with Bonet about two weeks ago, and while the two have kept things private, they’re back together. “They decided to work on things rather than throw in the towel because they have so much invested in each other,” explained the source. Their kids, Lola, 14, and Nakoa-Wolf, 13, are reportedly thrilled with their parents’ decision. “Everyone is really hoping that they can make this work this time around.”

On January 12th, Momoa announced the split through his social media, sharing a statement written by the two of them. “We have all felt the squeeze and changes of these transformational times … A revolution is unfolding ~and our family is of no exception … feeling and growing from the seismic shifts occurring,” they shared. “And so~ We share our Family news~ That we are parting ways in marriage. We share this not because we think it’s newsworthy ~ But so that~ as we go about our lives we may do so with dignity and honesty. The love between us carries on, evolving in ways it wishes to be known and lived. We free each other ~to be who we are learning to become… Our devotion unwavering to this sacred life & our Children. Teaching our Children. What’s possible ~ Living the Prayer. May Love Prevail ✨ J & L,” the two concluded.

Momoa and Bonet at the premiere of “See.”

Momoa and Bonet have been together for years, with their first reports dating kicking off in the early 2000’s, when the two were introduced by a mutual friend. Despite their long relationship, the two married in 2017. Still, their love story goes further, with Momoa revealing in “The Late Late Show” that he had a crush on Bonet when he was 8 years old and he first saw her in “The Cosby Show.”

“Ever since I was like, 8 years old and I saw her on the TV, I was like, ‘Mommy, I want that one,’” Momoa said. “I’m like, I’m going to stalk you for the rest of my life and I’m going to get you.”