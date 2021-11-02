Jason Momoa tests positive for COVID-19 on the set of ‘Aquaman 2’

Jason Momoa reveals he has tested positive for COVID-19 following the premiere of the highly anticipated film ‘Dune.’

The 42-year-old star took to Instagram to share what happened, explaining he “got hit with COVID right after the premiere,” and that there were “a lot of people” he met in England, so he is not sure who he got it from.

The actor confessed he “got a lot of aloha from people, and who knows,” adding that he is “doing fine,” and has been quarantining outside his home.

Jason seems to be showing no symptoms of the virus, as he posted a clip on social media with his current roommate, professional skater Erik Ellington, riding a skateboard and having fun inside their home, with the actor saying in the video, “We’re having a ball!”

It was reported that the Hollywood star received the news while he was on the set of ‘Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom,’ with a close source announcing a possible delay on the filming of the sequel.

“Jason is fine luckily and is now isolating after getting a positive test. But it’s a real headache for the film’s bosses, who are now worrying about having to delay their tight filming schedule,” the source shared.

And it seems producers are “hoping this is a one-off and that they can work around Jason and continue filming on the production,” however everyone “is wishing him a speedy recovery and they’re looking forward to having him back on set.”