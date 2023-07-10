Amber Heard talks about ‘pressure’ of role in Aquaman 2

Amber Heard is back in the film industry after a prolonged absence. The actress took a much needed break from the media after the trial against her exhusband Johnny Depp, which became a media spectacle and deeply affected her personal and public life. Late last month, Heard attended her first film premiere in a long time, for her film “In The Fire,” taking the opportunity to speak to journalists about her career, including her work in the DC Universe.

Heard spoke to Deadline about the film industry and the types of films that are getting made nowadays. “There’s a ton of pressure on these big franchise movies, with millions and millions of dollars at stake, and compromises are part of trying to make it the most successful thing it can be,” she said. “Then on the other end of the spectrum is a small indie film like In The Fire, a work of art and work of love, with nowhere near the same resources, and so there are compromises there.”

Heard claims incredibly lucky actors get to balance both of these careers. “Aquaman, that franchise and the machinery behind it, I’m very honoured, honoured to be a part of that,” she said. “And then there are these small passion projects like In The Fire, where I’m proud to have gotten to know the filmmaker and the cast, and we got dirty together, to breathe life into this story.”

Amber Heard starred in “Aquaman” in 2018, alongside Jason Momoa. Her involvement in teh sequel, “Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom,” has been heavily discussed, with many believing that the studios would pull out her character due to the impact of Heard’s trial. Still, it appears like Heard is a part of the film, having a brief appearance in the trailer that was teased in CinemaCon, in April of this year.

“Aquaman and the Lost Kindgom” premieres December 20th, in theaters.

