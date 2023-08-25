Jason Momoa and Eva Longoria lead fundraiser to aid victims of devastating Maui wildfires

At a fundraiser held at the Night Market in The Bungalow, located in the Fairmont Miramar Hotel, Hollywood stars Jason Momoa and Eva Longoria showed their solidarity and compassion—the event aimed to aid those affected by the recent deadly wildfires on the beautiful island of Maui.

The fundraiser was organized just two weeks after the disastrous wind-driven fires ignited, aiming to alleviate the victims‘ suffering and contribute to the recovery of the second-largest Hawaiian island.

©GettyImages



Jason Momoa and Eva Longoria attend special Maui fundraiser event at The Bungalow at the Fairmont Miramar Hotel August 24, 2023 in Santa Monica, California.

The wildfires on Maui caused catastrophic damage due to strong winds. The communities affected had to be evacuated on a large scale, and the aftermath was devastating. Many people lost their lives, and numerous others went missing. The widespread damage was a grim reality.

According to ABC reports, at least 115 individuals tragically lost their lives, while over 1,100 others remained missing, their fates uncertain. The town of Lahaina, once a vibrant hub of life and culture, bore the brunt of the devastation, with an estimated 80% of the city reduced to ashes.

In response to this calamity, Jason Momoa, renowned for his roles in “Game of Thrones” and “Aquaman,” joined forces with Eva Longoria, celebrated for her work in “Desperate Housewives” and her activism, to extend their help and compassion.

Using their platform to drive attention and resources to this cause, the pair organized the fundraiser to rally support from all corners of society, including fellow celebrities, business leaders, and concerned individuals.

The fundraiser’s timing was poignant and strategic, offering a swift response to the disaster. The speed with which Momoa, Longoria, and their collaborators orchestrated the event demonstrated the urgency of the situation and the collective determination to alleviate the suffering of those affected. The event’s success hinged not only on the star power of the organizers but also on the generosity of attendees, each contributing to the larger goal of rebuilding lives and communities.