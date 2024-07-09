Kim Kardashian's upcoming drama includes Halle Berry and more acting heavy-hitters

Kim Kardashian, best known for her influential presence in reality television, is making significant strides in acting by collaborating with Hollywood's elite. According to multiple reports, the star has recruited Halle Berry and Glenn Close as her co-stars and co-executive producers for "All's Fair," a new legal drama created by Ryan Murphy, Jon Robin Baitz, and Joe Baken.

The show is described as a "high-end, glossy and sexy adult procedural." Kardashian will play a Los Angeles-based divorce attorney who owns an all-female law firm. This role significantly departs from her usual on-screen persona, placing her in serious drama alongside acclaimed actors.

Heavy-Hitter Collaborations

Halle Berry and Glenn Close bring substantial star power and acting credibility to the project. Berry, an Academy Award-winning actress, and Close, a seven-time Oscar nominee, are acting in the series and serving as co-executive producers. Their involvement signals the high expectations and caliber of the show.

Kardashian's mother, Kris Jenner, is also an executive producer, ensuring the project has strong ties to the Kardashian-Jenner brand while branching into new entertainment territories. Ryan Murphy, a prolific creator known for "Glee," "American Horror Story," and "Pose," among other successful series, is at the helm of "All's Fair."

This isn't Kardashian's first collaboration with Murphy; she previously worked with him on "American Horror Story: Delicate." Murphy's confidence in Kardashian's acting abilities was evident during her stint on the show. "You were really, really good," Murphy told Kardashian about her performance on AHS. "To the point they called me and was like, 'Do you think Kim would want to do her own show?'"

The initial pitch for "All's Fair" to Kardashian was documented on the season five premiere of "The Kardashians" in May. This behind-the-scenes look gave fans a glimpse into Kardashian's transition from reality TV royalty to a serious actress.

A Kim Kardashian Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

