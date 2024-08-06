Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott slashed the price of their Beverly Hills mansion

Despite the significant price cut, Jenner and Scott are still poised to profit from the mansion's sale. Having purchased the property for $13.4 million, they stand to gain from the sale even at the reduced price. This price adjustment reflects their eagerness to sell, offering a rare opportunity for a buyer to own a piece of luxury in Beverly Hills at a reduced cost.

As noted by Realtor.com, the listing highlights the mansion's potential as an ideal setting for intimate and grand events. The property's extensive amenities, luxurious details, and prime location stand out in the competitive Beverly Hills real estate market.

