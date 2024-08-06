Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott slashed the price of their Beverly Hills mansion

To attract potential buyers, Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott have reduced the price of their jointly owned Beverly Hills mansion to $15,995,000, marking a 27% decrease from its original listing price of $21,900,000 in 2022. The former couple hopes the $2 million reduction will entice a buyer for the luxurious estate they acquired for $13.4 million in 2018.
A Stunning Property with a Rich History
Initially built in 1971, the mansion has undergone extensive remodeling to blend modern amenities with classic luxury. Spanning 9,171 square feet, the property boasts six bedrooms and nine bathrooms, offering ample space for a luxurious lifestyle. The grand foyer, soaring ceilings, and opulent details throughout the home exemplify the high-end renovation work that has been done.
Designed for Comfort and Entertainment
The spacious floor plan seamlessly integrates living, dining, and entertaining areas, perfect for intimate gatherings and lavish soirées. The chef's kitchen is a standout feature, complete with a large center island and top-of-the-line appliances, ideal for culinary enthusiasts.
The primary suite is the epitome of luxury, featuring a sitting area, fireplace, dual baths, and showroom-style closets. The suite is designed to provide the utmost comfort and style, ensuring a private retreat within the home.
Outdoor and Additional Amenities
The outdoor space is equally impressive, with a pool, spa, lounging area, and dining space, creating an idyllic environment for relaxation and entertainment.
The mansion also includes a home theater, wine cellar, and smart home technology catering to modern lifestyle needs. A three-car garage offers ample parking space.
Exclusive Features for Privacy and Security
One of the estate's unique selling points is the inclusion of a one-bedroom guest unit and a detached security room. These features provide additional privacy and security, making the property attractive for a buyer seeking a paparazzi-free lifestyle.
A Price Reduction with Potential Gains
Despite the significant price cut, Jenner and Scott are still poised to profit from the mansion's sale. Having purchased the property for $13.4 million, they stand to gain from the sale even at the reduced price. This price adjustment reflects their eagerness to sell, offering a rare opportunity for a buyer to own a piece of luxury in Beverly Hills at a reduced cost.
As noted by Realtor.com, the listing highlights the mansion's potential as an ideal setting for intimate and grand events. The property's extensive amenities, luxurious details, and prime location stand out in the competitive Beverly Hills real estate market.