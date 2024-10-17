Cardi B delivered a show-stopping look at the 2024 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, flawlessly embodying glamour and sultry sophistication. The Grammy-winning rapper sported a strappy, form-fitting gown by Dsquared2 that turned heads as soon as she stepped onto the show's pink carpet.

The subtle pale pink gown, fitting perfectly with the event's dreamy color palette, had an intricate and daring design. It featured strips of gauzy fabric woven together in a crisscrossed pattern that hugged Cardi's curves. Cutouts along the dress added to its provocative flair, turning the ensemble into a masterpiece of sensuality.

© Craig Barritt To up the ante, Cardi paired the dress with a striking, oversized fur coat that also played with shades of pale pink. The fur featured delicate plumes, giving it a voluminous and dramatic presence that elevated the sultry gown into a glamorous fashion statement. This monochromatic layering added a bold contrast between softness and edge.



© Craig Barritt For her footwear, Cardi kept the theme consistent, donning a pair of strappy sandal heels in the same rosy hue, which blended perfectly into her overall look. Her accessories didn't fall short either—a large statement necklace dangled across her chest.



© Kevin Mazur Her voluminous, bouncy curls were topping off the ensemble, which framed her face beautifully, exuding old Hollywood glamour with a modern twist. The combination of the bold fur, edgy cutouts, and classic curls made Cardi B look one for the books, balancing the perfect mix of glam and sexiness that left a lasting impression.



Cardi B's Victoria's Secret Fashion Show form-fitting gown blended old Hollywood glam and sensuality

Tyra Banks reacted to Cardi's look by saying, "Shoulda been on our runway with you lookin’ this good!" Fans also shared their thoughts: "Fashion is your department and NOBODY is touching you in that."

"Nobody more consistently EATS!! She’s not just a fashion girl, she is THEE FASHION GIRL. @kollincarter + Cardi is a dream team," a third added.