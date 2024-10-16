Why Gisele Bündchen did not return for the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show: 'I felt like I had done that chapter'

The highly anticipated Victoria's Secret Fashion Show officially returned last night following a hiatus that started in 2018 caused by low ratings. Fans of the original show were excited for the return of some of the most iconic models, as well as new faces that have been making an impact in recent years.

The show took place in New York City with many celebrities in attendance, including Cardi B, Madison Bailey, Dylan Sprouse, Olivia Culpo, and more.

The 2024 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show saw the return of former Angels such as Adriana Lima, Alessandra Ambrosio, Candice Swanepoel, Taylor Hill, and none other than Tyra Banks, who closed the show.

© Dimitrios Kambouris Adriana Lima walks the runway for the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2024

However, viewers were wondering about one of the most recognized angels from the 2000s. Gisele Bündchen, who was also one of the spokesmodels for the brand, did not return to the show despite having walked for Victoria's Secret from 1999 until 2006.

© Dimitrios Kambouris Tyra Banks walks the runway for the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2024

Gisele Bündchen did not retire:

The model continues to focus on her professional career, most recently collaborating with Stefano Pilati in a photoshoot by Steven Meisel. However, Gisele has previously talked about not wanting to do runways in the future.

© KMazur Gisele Bundchen during 9th Annual Victoria's Secret Fashion Show

"I never said I would retire, just that I would no longer do runways," she said in an interview with O Globo. "I will never stop working. My desire is to continue creating until the day I die. I love the creativity that exists within me, I want to learn new things," she added.

Gisele previously talked about her experience working with Victoria's Secret. "I love working with them. When I started I was 19. When I got to 27, I kind of felt like there were other things I wanted to do. It was 80 percent of my income when I decided to not re-sign with them," she explained to Refinery29.

© Jason Nevader Karolina Kurkova, Tyra Banks, Heidi Klum, Gisele Bundchen and Adriana Lima

"They were always very respectful. They knew that I didn’t really enjoy being in G-strings on the runway, so they always gave me a cape. I could have continued maybe three or five more years there, but I felt like I had done that chapter. When you say no to something, you say yes to something else," she said to the publication.