Kate Moss and her daughter Lila made their Victoria's Secret Fashion Show debut last night

Last night was a family affair at the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show. The beloved cultural event returned to the runway for the first time since 2018. Hosted in New York City, the show was all about the brand's legacy and future, giving the audience some of the brand's most storied icons, like Tyra Banks. It also granted some Angel Wings to a model that shifted the industry: Kate Moss. She was joined by her daughter Lila, an impressive model on her own, in back-to-back segments.

© TheStewartofNY Lila Moss at Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2024

Lila was the first to walk the runway. The 22-year-old wore a pink bra and a string bikini, with the ensemble accessorized with a metallic body chain, sandal heels, and a big pink fringe jacket. While she didn't have wings on, she had a structure with her name and 'VS' spelled out in cursive, adding a special touch to the look that made onlookers know she's a distinct personality within the show and a model to keep your eye on for the future.

Kate walked the runway shortly after, wearing an all-black punk rock outfit as she strutted to Joan Jett's "I Love Rock and Roll." The 50-year-old model was instantly celebrated by the crowd, who cheered from the minute they saw her. She wore a black lace dress over a matching bra and panty set. She wore black tulle wings and some black sandal heels.

© Dimitrios Kambouris Kate Moss at the 2024 Victoria's Secret Runway Show

Kate Moss' pivot into a quieter and more balanced lifestyle

This occasion marked Kate Moss' Victoria's Secret Fashion Show debut. It's a rare return to the runway for her, with her seeking a quieter lifestyle and the pursuit of other business endeavors, like her wellness brand Cosmoss.

"I reached a point in my life where I wanted more balance," she said in an interview with Harper's Bazaar. "Cosmoss is a genuine reflection of my own personal wellness journey – a curation of products, rituals, tips, and tricks that I use every day and rely on to feed my soul and bring balance, inner peace, and joy."

Despite entering a new stage in her life, Kate still makes time for modeling, especially if it's an opportunity to work with her daughter. In 2021, the two walked their first runway show together in Kim Jones' spring/summer 2021 Fendi couture show.