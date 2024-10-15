Backstage at the 2024 Victoria’s Secret Fashion: What to Expect and How to Watch: 'It's about every body shape'

The Victoria's Secret Fashion Show returns tonight. Taking place in New York City for the first time since 2018, the show will be hosted by none other than Tyra Banks, who is coming back after her retirement at the 2005 runway show.

HOLA! had the opportunity to catch up with the angels backstage as they prepared to walk the runway for the highly anticipated event. "I think it's about every girl, every woman, every body shape, and you know, that's why we're back," Irina Shayk shared about this year's edition of the show.

© Arturo Holmes Jasmine Tookes, Paloma Elsesser, Barbara Palvin and Ashley Graham prepare backstage at the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2024

"I'm actually very excited for today's show inclusivity and diversity," the model said to HOLA! "I'm really excited to see girls like Ashley [Graham] and Valentina Sampaio and Alex [Consani] and we're celebrating today everyone," Irina added.

Some of the most fan-favorite models are walking the runway tonight, including Adriana Lima, who walked in 18 of the Victoria's Secret Fashion Shows, Gigi Hadid, Lila Moss, Barbara Palvin, Jasmine Tookes, Candice Swanepoel, and Behati Prinsloo, among others.

© Arturo Holmes Irina Shayk prepares backstage at the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2024

How to watch the 2024 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show:

The red carpet for the show will start at 6:30 p.m. EDT on Tuesday, with viewers having the chance to see it live on Prime Video and on Victoria’s Secret’s Instagram, YouTube, and TikTok accounts. The show will begin at 7 p.m. EDT on the same channels.

Cher is set to headline the show, with an an all-female lineup of performers, including Tyla and Lisa from Blackpink. "The girls are excited, the wings are huge. So there's so much to look forward to. We're just excited," Nigerian Model Mayowa Nicholas said to HOLA!

© Arturo Holmes Taylor Hill and Alessandra Ambrosio prepare backstage at the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2024

The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show started in 1995 and began its live broadcast in 2001, attracting 12 million at the time, and becoming an annual event until 2018, when viewers decreased to 3 million, causing a hiatus.