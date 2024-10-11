Katie Holmes wears glamorous satin gown in latest red carpet appearance in NYC

Katie Holmes is always stepping out in style in New York City. The Hollywood star continues to make headlines for her sophisticated looks, and this time was no exception, following her latest casual outfits, which included effortlessly cool fall trends.

The actress was photographed at the long-awaited revival of Thornton Wilder's 'Our Town.' Katie looked glamorous for the special occasion after working hard on the Broadway show at the Barrymore Theater.

The 45-year-old fan-favorite actress stars in the play alongside Jim Parsons and Zoey Deutch. Katie decided to wear an all-black look for the opening night of the show, which consisted of a black satin Heirloom ensemble featuring long sleeves and a high neck, perfect for the fall season.

© Arturo Holmes Katie Holmes attends the Broadway opening night of "Our Town"

The glamorous dress also featured a slit and a belted waist, highlighting Katie's silhouette. She paired the look with matching black pointed-toe heels, a black purse, and silver drop earrings.

Katie rocked a stunning makeup look including a pink lip, and styled her hair slicked back. The actress posed with her co-star Zoey Deutch, who wore an all-white look including a semi-sheer dress with feather trim on the hem.

© Bruce Glikas Zoey Deutch and Katie Holmes pose at the opening night of the revival of "Our Town"

Zoey paired the look with dangling earrings and a bold makeup look including a red lip. Other celebrities on the red carpet included Nina Dobrev and Shaun White, Cynthia Nixon, Kaitlyn Dever, and star of the Broadway show Michelle Wilson.

© Bruce Glikas Katie Holmes during the opening night curtain call for the revival of "Our Town"

Katie talked about her experience preparing for her role as Mrs. Webb, explaining that the play "changes every night." "There's a real sense of team. It's different than film - even though you can have a really supportive cast on film," she said. "In theater, you're right there with each other."

The actress continues to work on her multiple projects, following her daughter's new life chapter at college. Katie, who is known to be very close to Suri, recently dropped her off at school and went back to NYC to focus on her show.