All of Selena Gomez's red carpet looks for 'Emilia Perez' including her latest princess gown

Selena Gomez is enjoying the Oscar buzz surrounding her performance as Jessi Del Monte in the highly anticipated movie 'Emilia Perez.' The Hollywood star has been promoting her latest project with her co-stars, presenting it in multiple film festivals around the world and having some incredible fashion moments.

Most recently Selena stepped out in a stunning princess gown, making a grand entrance at the London premiere of her movie. This time the actress wore an Oscar de la Renta gown featuring a custom bow. She paired the look with red pointed-toe heels and a diamond necklace.

© Samir Hussein Selena Gomez attends the "Emilia Perez" Headline Gala during the 68th BFI London Film Festival

During her time in London, she also wore a black Schiaparelli dress, showing off her silhouette in the timeless look. The dress featured a golden key cutout at the bust. Selena was all smiles posing at a photocall for the movie, pairing the dress with black pointed-toe heels.

© Dave Benett Selena Gomez attends the "Emilia Perez" photocall during the 68th BFI London Film Festival

Selena attended the Toronto International Film Festival, walking the red carpet in a Rodarte dress. She dazzled in a black sleeveless sequin dress featuring a halter neckline and a black rosette. She completed the Old Hollywood look with Santoni heels, Tiffany & Co. jewelry, and a bold red lip.

© Emma McIntyre/EveryStory2024 Selena Gomez attends the premiere of "Emilia Perez" during the 2024 Toronto International Film Festival

Earlier this year Selena made headlines during her attendance at Cannes Film Festival. The actress wore a velvet off-the-shoulder Saint Laurent gown, accessorizing with Bulgari diamond jewelry and black heels.

© JB Lacroix Selena Gomez attends the "Emilia Perez" Red Carpet at the 77th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals

But it was her stunning look at the photocall for the movie that turned heads. Selena was photographed wearing a red tea-length Oscar de la Renta dress featuring a flared skirt and rosette appliqués along the neckline. She completed the ensemble with Christian Louboutin heels.

© Anadolu Selena Gomez at the 77th Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals in Cannes, France

Another recent glamorous look worn by Selena included a black Vera Wang dress that featured a slight cowl neckline and a bow on the back. She also wore matching black sleeves and styled her hair in a slicked-back bun, dazzling with minimal diamond jewelry.