Cardi B showcases her lavish collection of Hermés bags: 'Exotic skins, coveted sizes, colors and silhouettes'

Cardi B has been making headlines for her incredible stylish moments during her latest trip to Paris. The rapper has found success in music, and she also has a passion for fashion, as she is always collaborating with top brands and attending exclusive events, sitting front row every season.

It's no surprise that Cardi has a jaw-dropping wardrobe, full of stunning and extravagant ensembles, including her accessories. The musician recently showed off her extensive collection of Hèrmes bags, which are estimated to cost around $2 million.

© Grosby Group Cardi B turns heads in a stylish white dress and red crocodile Birkin Hermes handbag

She took to social media to showcase her bags and her latest additions. “My new three,” she wrote, posting a photo of her crocodile Birkins. “Had to get right for the fall.” And while she did not discuss the cost of her collection, Lara Osborn, VP of Procurement and Authentication shared some details of the bags with Page Six.

“This collection may be best described as priceless, but to put a price tag on the resale value, this collection would fetch well over $2m,” she said to the publication. “The heavy emphasis on exotic skins, coveted sizes, colors and silhouettes makes Cardi’s closet everyone’s ‘handbag goals’!”

© Grosby Group Cardi B stepped out in a white and blue ensemble worn with white heels, Schiaparelli sunglasses and a Birkin bag

Her latest additions include a crimson crocodile bag, a gray bag, and a mustard yellow bag, perfect for the fall season. Cardi went on to admit that she is "running out of space" in her closet, showing the rest of the bags, including a dark blue Kelly Cut Exotic Handbag.

A different part of her closet features a rare Birkin bag, which is the 30 cm Himalaya Hermès Birkin, apart from her crocodile collection in multiple colors, including red, orange, black, teal, violet, and pink, among others.

“I got my day ones with me,” she said, showing her solid color bags in black, green, and pink. “I still love my plain Janes!” she concluded.